ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tanya, and it’s about a broken laptop. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. I don’t think I’m doing anything wrong here, but some people, especially my children’s babysitter thinks I am. Here’s what happened. My babysitter is great. We’ve known her for about six months, and she always does a great job with the kids. But I have told her time and time again not to let the kids near her laptop because kids are unpredictable, and you never know what’s going to happen. Everything had been fine until this last time she sat my kids. She wasn’t paying attention and one of the kids grabbed the laptop and was banging it around and it accidentally broke. Now the babysitter wants us to pay for it. I told her that we would chip in for it, but that we would not pay in full because we warned her, and she didn’t listen. Now my sitter thinks I’m horrible and is spreading all kinds of horrible things about me around neighbors and other potential sitters. I don’t think I should have to pay. In fact, I think I’m being overly kind for offering to chip in. What do you think? Thanks. ~ Tanya

I understand how Tanya feels, but I do think she should pay for the laptop. I know she warned the sitter, but do you want the sitter paying close attention to the laptop or paying attention to your kids? So, I say pay for the laptop. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Tanya out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.