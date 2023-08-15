ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about unwanted houseguests. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. My name is Conner and I had to email you this morning to get your opinion on something. My cousin texted me last night that he’s coming to town on Thursday for 3-4 days. That’s all he said, no other details were given, which is very like him. When I told my wife, she immediately said, “He can’t stay here”, because he really is a lot and brings a ton of drama with him. Then my mother called me to tell me that my aunt, my cousin’s mom, said he was looking for a place to stay. I asked if he thought I’d offer a place and she said yes. Well now what do I do? I told her I didn’t want him staying here. Is it a little pushy to text me “I’m coming into town” and then expect my response to be “Come stay with me”? I didn’t ask him to come to town. Am I in the wrong here because my aunt is apparently upset with me? Thanks. Conner

This is a tough one. I love having people stay at my house, as long as it’s the weekend when I can be attentive. If it’s during the week, that’s another story for me. Especially since my hours are so wonky. So I don’t think I would offer my home during the week, but on the weekend, always. What about you? Do you think you HAVE to offer your home to a family member coming to town? Let’s help Connor out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.