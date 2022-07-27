ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about dealing with significant others and other family members. Here’s the email I received. The writer, a woman, chooses to remain anonymous.

Hi Jaime – I have a social dilemma question. I have been with my partner/boyfriend for 10+ years and we have two children together. Since our children were babies, the kids and I have taken a yearly week long summer trip with my mother. It’s our mother daughter time together and her time to enjoy her grandkids. He has always felt a little upset about not being invited, so last time we went, I invited him. We stay in a small space, it was uncomfortable for my mom and I didn’t get to focus on my time with her because he wanted attention. Am I wrong for not wanting him to come? I feel like he should just understand because this is my MOM, but I know he will be angry and I don’t know how to tell him. I would love to know other peoples opinions on this. Please keep my name anonymous. Thank you ~ Anon

Well, I think that Anon’s boyfriend needs to understand that this is a one week trip that she gets with her mom and kids. It’s a nice bonding time and he should understand that. No one is stopping him from doing the same with his family. I think Anon is right, and I would tell her boyfriend that. That’s just my take though.

