ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Roger and it’s about gifts. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I am having a gift dilemma. My niece is beautiful and wonderful, and I love her. That being said, she fancies herself a painter. I don’t mean housepainter, I mean artist. And for my birthday the past two years, she’s given me paintings. One was of a devilish mermaid and the other was of a horse with a man’s face. Anyway, they’re not very good. She lives in Ohio, so it’s not an issue. Here’s the problem. She’s coming to visit for a week and my wife thinks I have to hang both of those paintings in the house while she’s here. I feel like I can say I love them so much I brought them to the office and that will be that. But my wife says that’s mean and I need to take down real art and put these up for the week that she’s with us. What do you think? They’re just so bad, I hate the idea of anyone accidentally seeing them while she’s here and saying something mean. What do you think? Do I have to hang them up or can I leave them hidden? Thanks Roger

I think if it was me, I would hang one of them in the bedroom. That way no one will see it but Roger and his wife. He can bring his niece into the room to show her, and then when she leaves, back in the closet. What do you think? Does he have to hang one or both? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.