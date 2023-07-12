ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Shelby and it’s about a mistake she made 25 years ago. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma. Over the last five years I’ve changed jobs twice. Both times to a better position with better pay, and I’m considering trying my luck again soon. Each time I get a new job, I disclose an arrest from when I was 19-years-old. It was a misdemeanor that was over 25 years ago, the charges were dropped after I entered a pre-trial program, and I have long since had my record expunged. Do I need to keep disclosing this to potential employers? Should I just pretend it never happened even if they ask specifically if I’ve ever been arrested? Thanks so much Shelby

I think if Shelby’s record has been expunged, there is no need for her to disclose the information, especially since it was 25 years ago. But, if they ask specifically, then I think she has to say something, but also explain that the record has been expunged and she was a kid when it happened. That’s my take anyway. What about you? Let’s help Shelby out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.