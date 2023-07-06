ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Joseph. Here’s his dilemma.

Hi Jaime. I’m torn between being a good dad and being fiscally responsible. My son just called me up, almost in tears, because his car is irreparably damaged, and it looks like he needs to buy a new one. Without a car, he can’t get to work. He’s also 25, has one bankruptcy under his belt already, and has been evicted from two apartments for not paying his rent. Amazingly, though, he always has the latest video games and streaming subscriptions. He’s begging me to co-sign a loan so he can get a car, but the red flags are plentiful. Can I get a fresh set of eyes on this one? Are there any alternatives to putting myself on the financial hook on this one? Joseph

Wow, this is a tough situation! We all want to help our kids, but it seems like Joseph’s son is pretty irresponsible when it comes to money. I think if it was me, the only way I would co-sign would be to have Joseph have his work directly deposit his check into an account that was held by both Joseph and his dad so his dad can immediately get the car payment money. And if he’s not comfortable with that, then I would say, let Joseph take the bus to work for a bit. Some of us have to learn fiscal responsibility the hard way. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Joseph out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.