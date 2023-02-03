ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lynda and it’s about a child’s birthday party. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I find myself in a weird situation. My husband, my daughter and I have just been invited to our next-door neighbor’s daughter’s birthday party. We’re happy to go. We love our neighbors. BUT my neighbor is having a two-family birthday party because her cousin’s daughter is also having a birthday that week. Now my family has never met the cousin, let alone her daughter. Are we expected to bring a gift for that child too? We are getting something pretty nice for our neighbor because my daughter and her are close friends, and as I mentioned, we’re close with our neighbors. But I don’t think we should have to buy a gift for a child we don’t even know. My husband says we shouldn’t buy her anything because we don’t know them, and no one should expect us too. I fear it will make us look so bad. Do you think we should buy this kid a gift, or just leave it alone? Help us out please. Thanks so much! ~ Lynda

Wow, that is tough. I understand how Lynda feels, but for me, I would probably buy a gift for the child I didn’t know. But since I didn’t know her, I would probably pick up a $20 Target gift card with a note that she could pick out whatever she wanted. But that’s just me. What would you do in that situation? Let’s help Lynda out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.