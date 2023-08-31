ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Thomas and it’s about weddings. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a friend who is about to be married for his third time. The first two weddings were huge affairs, and I brought a gift that was appropriate to both of them. Now we’re on number three. And once again, it’s a big wedding. I’m willing to go but I don’t want to have to give a gift. I think it’s ridiculous to keep asking people for gifts if you’re going to keep getting married. I’m not judging the number of times he’s been married, just the fact that he keeps asking the people who love him to give him stuff. I think it’s tacky to have a big third wedding and even tackier to expect gifts for it. What do you think? Should I go and bring something, or can I just go and celebrate with them empty handed? Thanks. Thomas

Well, I think if Thomas is going to go to the wedding, he has to bring a gift. But I think if he chooses not to go, no gift is necessary. That's my take anyway. What do you think?