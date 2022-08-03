ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about renewing wedding vows. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime my name is Allen and I wanted to get your opinion on something my wife and I have been arguing about all week. So friends of ours are renewing their wedding vows for their 20-year anniversary. They’re doing it in their backyard and throwing a pretty big party. My wife says we have to bring them a gift or cash in a card and I disagree. We gave them a generous gift twenty years ago, why do I have to give one again now? They decided to renew their vows and throw a big party not me! Now I have to bring them another gift? I think that’s wrong. I’m happy to go and party with them but a gift is too much. It’s not a birthday right? My wife insists we need to get them something or at least give them a gift card. What do you think? Thanks! ~ Allen

I love a vow renewal, and I’m all in for the party. I think a gift is a nice idea. Not as big as the gift you gave for the original wedding, but a bottle of wine or gift card to their favorite restaurant seems nice. That’s my take anyway.

