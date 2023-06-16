ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with gifts and how much to spend on someone. Here’s the email from Nathan:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma about giving gifts. If my brother and his wife give any presents to anyone in the family for holidays or birthdays, they are always, without exception, not well thought out and super cheap. Now, I know for a fact that they are very wealthy, but their gifts never reflect that. Now their 10th anniversary is coming up and my wife has picked out a nice crystal vase for them that is over $100. I’ve told her we are definitely NOT going to spend that much on them, but she says our gift should reflect our values, not theirs. I disagree! What do you think? Should our gift be nice even though they never give nice gifts to anyone? Thanks so much. Nathan

Well, I admit, I’m with Nathan’s wife on this one. I never want to change who I am based on someone else’s treatment of me. Don’t become someone you don’t like. Meaning if you don’t like that they give cheap gifts, why would you do that? That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Nathan out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.