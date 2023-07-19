ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Teri, and it’s about friendship. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I love your dilemmas and I’m hoping you can help me with mine. I have a good friend, who I’ve known for years. She has a great sense of humor and can make me laugh at the most difficult times. However, sometimes her jokes involve making fun of others and being judgmental in an inappropriate way, and I really don’t like that. She’ll point out a physical flaw or look for something odd or different about a person and make an unkind comment. I do feel uncomfortable when she does it though. Most of the time I’ll just kind of laugh uncomfortably but after seeing it and hearing it happen, my husband thinks I should say something. I know it’s wrong that she does it, but a lot of the time she’s funny. What would you do? Thanks for the help Teri

We all have friends that can be a little too judgmental. I think you should say something if it makes you uncomfortable. If you’re close enough friends, she’ll understand, and it may even make her rethink doing it. That’s what I think anyway. What about you? Let’s help Teri out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.