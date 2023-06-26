ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jamie and it’s about trusting your friends and coworkers. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. My name is Jamie too and I’m having a big problem. I’m in a lottery pool with some of my coworkers and there’s one person who’s in charge of collecting the money and buying the tickets. Last week, my friend who works at Macy’s says she came into her store and bought a $2-thousand Gucci purse and told her she’d won the money in the lottery. My friend recognized her as my coworker and told me about it in passing. Now I don’t know what to do. It looks like she won on one of our tickets and collected the winnings for herself. Isn’t that stealing? Should I confront her? Should I tell everyone else in the lotto pool? I need to do something! How would you handle this? Thanks so much. Jamie

Well, I think accusing your friend of stealing is a bit much. I do think asking her the question is the way to start. Maybe she won on her own lotto ticket? Or maybe she came into money and just said she won the lotto as a joke or because it was easy. I wouldn’t jump right to thinking my friend stole from me. But that’s me. What do you think? How should Jamie handle the situation? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.