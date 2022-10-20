ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jodie and it’s about Halloween costumes. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. Here’s my dilemma. My daughter came to me and said she wanted to be Spider-Man for Halloween, and I think that’s great, so I went out and got her a Spider-Man costume. But when my husband found out, he was upset saying Spider-Man is a boy’s costume, and if she wanted to be a superhero, she could be Wonder Woman or Captain Marvel, and demanded I return the costume. I told him he was being ridiculous, and I refused to take it back. I thought the debate was over but lately I’ve noticed him dropping side comments around my daughter about how she’ll be made fun of for dressing up in a boy’s costume and trying to convince her to go with Wonder Woman and it’s seriously annoying me and upsetting her. I told him he needs to let it go, and if he doesn’t stop, he won’t be allowed to go trick or treating with us. But now I’m wondering, am I wrong? Should I try to get my daughter to switch to a female superhero? Hope you can help. Thanks! ~ Jodie

I think Jodie’s daughter should be able to dress up however she wants. I thought we were past this kind of stuff, but apparently not. Kids just want to have fun. If her daughter likes Spiderman, be Spiderman. Who cares? That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.