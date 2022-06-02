ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Peter and it’s about an issue with one of his cousins. Here’s his email.

Hi Jaime. I had a problem recently with one of my cousins and I’m hoping you can help with the dilemma. I recently drove out of state to attend a funeral. While I was there, I hung out with my family and my cousin offered to buy my meal for me. I kept it inexpensive and only ordered a bowl of pasta and a glass of wine. My dinner came to $40 plus tip…so at most $48. I drove home the next day and two days after that, my cousin’s wife sent me a bill for $180!!!!! She said my cousin had too much to drink and didn’t realize that he paid for the entire family. I know he was sober…he didn’t drink at all while at dinner and he only paid for my meal and his meal. There were eight other people there who all paid for their own meal. I keep trying to get in touch with my cousin but no response. Should I send her the money because maybe they’re having money troubles and my cousin didn’t want to say? Or should I explain what happened and just send my $48 to them? What would you do? Help me out. Thanks so much. ~ Peter

I understand wanting to help family if they’re having money issues, but this all seems a little fishy to me. I would definitely not send the full $180. I would probably send the $48 and leave it at that, and keep trying to get in touch with my cousin.

What would you do? Would you throw your cousin under the bus with his wife? Let’s help Peter out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.