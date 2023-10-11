ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Charles, and it’s about work and posting online. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having trouble at work, and I need help. How much say can an employer really have over my social media? It’s not like I’m posting porn or controversial content. I work for a nice restaurant that’ll go nameless. Yesterday, I had lunch at a competing restaurant, and it was honestly the greatest meal I had ever had. So, I tweeted them my compliments. Not a big deal, right? WRONG! My boss saw the tweet and demanded I take it down or risk “suspension or being fired.” Can they do that? I guess I didn’t help myself when I suggested that, rather than criticize me for my tweet, maybe he should “work on making better food.” Of course, I could just quit and try to go work at the other place…but, still, how much say does an employer really have over a worker’s social media presence? Thanks for the help. Charles

Well, I do think that employers can have some say on those things, depending on your deal. I do think it’s in poor taste to post something nice about a competitor, implying they’re better than the place you work at. Look at it like this, you couldn’t go on TV and tell the world that the other place was better. You’d be fired for that. So I think they there are some rules, but that’s just my take. What do you think? Let’s help Charles out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.