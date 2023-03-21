ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Ellen and it’s about celebrating a divorce. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime I’m in a sticky situation. My brother and sister-in-law are getting divorced after a 14 year marriage. It was not his idea, it was hers. I have been very close with my sister-in-law, and in fact I knew her before my brother did. Well now, my sister-in-law is having a divorce party and rented a beautiful house at the Jersey shore for a weekend this June to celebrate. She invited me and I’m thinking about going because it sounds like fun and a bunch of friends are going, but I don’t want to hurt my brother’s feelings. I would think he would understand that I was friends with her before they were even married. The rest of my family is telling me not to go, but I think I should be able to. It doesn’t mean I don’t love my brother. What do you think? Thanks so much Ellen

This is so tough. I think I would try to have a sit-down with my brother and just explain that I was going for the fun weekend at the beach part of it, and would definitely not be saying or participating in anything negative about him. Plus, Ellen and his wife were friends before they go married. What do you think she should do? Let’s help her out on the TRY Facebook page.