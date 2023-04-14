ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Corinne and it’s about work and working out. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, I’m writing because I think my boss has gone overboard in what he is requiring from his staff. About two months ago, the boss thought it would be good to do a team building exercise. So he paid for everyone to get an app that tracks their daily exercise. That sounds fine, but it’s actually being required to participate. That means everyday, you have to write down in the app what exercise you do. Then the boss checks everyone’s app at the end of the week and if you haven’t participated, you get called out for it in front of everyone, and it’s clear the boss is upset about it. I feel like this is a BIG overstep, but I’m the only one who wants to do something about it. The rest of my “team” which is about 9 people says it’s easier to just fake the exercise you write in. I don’t think that’s good enough. I think he needs to know this is wrong. Don’t you think it’s wrong? Should I say something? Hope you can help. Thanks so much! ~ Corinne

Well I definitely think it’s wrong. And a BIG overstep. I would say something to the boss, and if that went nowhere I would say something to HR. In these days where body issues can lead to bigger problems, this is just wrong, in my opinion. What do you think? Let’s help Corinne out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.