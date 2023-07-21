ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Marlene and it’s about swimming. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I have great neighbors that often invite us over to use the pool on a hot day. It’s very kind of them. Well, they went on vacation to Europe for two weeks, and the weather has been very humid. About two years ago they gave us the key to their fence because they were expecting a delivery and wanted us to open it up. We still have that key, and we’re thinking of using it to go in the pool for a swim. We know they don’t mind us swimming there because, as I said, they’ve invited us. So, do you think it’s okay for me and the kids to just jump in to cool off while they’re away? Let me know what you think? It’s hot! Thanks. Marlene

I admit, not proudly, that when we were kids, we would do this. Not my parents, just us kids. Everyone did back then. But these days….absolutely not. Unless they specifically said you could do that, I would not. If you can reach them on vacation, I say call them but if they don’t answer your call or you don’t feel comfortable, I think that tells you the answer. That’s just my take though. What do you think? Let’s help Marlene out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.