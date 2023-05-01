ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with what’s appropriate in your backyard. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having a problem with my neighbor and I don’t quite know how to handle it. My neighbor has a very nice pool in their backyard, which they recently opened. It’s heated and yes, they’ve already been in it. So you’re thinking what’s the problem? Well, they like to skinny dip in their pool. And there is no real barrier that keeps my family from seeing them do that. I mean there is a fence, but it’s a chain link fence, and if I’m on my deck, I can see everything if you know what I mean. And so can my children. There are no shrubs or trees between our property. I’m very close to going over and asking them to stop skinny dipping as my kids can see them. My neighbors on the other side of my home say it’s none of my business what they do in their yard, but I think it is. Especially if I and my family can see what’s happening. What do you think? Thanks for the help Rick

Well, I disagree with Rick. It doesn’t sound like the skinny dipping neighbors are hurting anyone, and he didn’t say they were doing anything untoward…just swimming without their clothes on. I don’t think it’s an issue, but that’s just me. What do you think? Should Rick say something or is it none of his business? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.