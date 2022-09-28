ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Cheryl, and it’s about working with someone who has really strong perfume. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real dilemma. I work fairly closely with someone whose perfume really bothers me. She might think it smells great, and maybe others do too, but I think it smells like garbage. It’s really strong. Do you think it would be okay for me to ask her to change her perfume? I don’t want to hurt her feelings, but we have several projects we’re working on together and it’s really getting to me. Should I ask her to change scents or ask her to stop wearing perfume altogether? Hope you can help me out. Thank you so much! ~ Cheryl

Wow, this is tough. I mean I wouldn’t want to ask someone to change their perfume, BUT it would not upset me if someone asked me to change mine. I know a lot of people are sensitive to perfumes and colognes so I think it’s okay for her to ask her coworker to change. I think she also has to live with whatever happens after that.

