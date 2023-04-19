ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma concerns dating and weight. Here’s the email.

Hello Jaime. I’m a longtime listener and just love the show. This is my first time writing in. I’m recently divorced and ready to get back out there. A guy at work asked me out. We’ve worked together for a couple of years. He’s a great guy. Smart, very funny, and easy to be around. He’s got a cute face, but the big drawback for me is that he’s overweight. I know that sounds mean, but physical attraction is important in a relationship. Would it be terrible if I told him I’d be open to dating him if he lost some weight? I can’t avoid hurting his feelings. If I turn him down, his feelings will be hurt. If I mention his weight, his feelings will be hurt but at least he has the power to do something about it. I’ll be honest…if the roles were reversed I’d be livid if he ever said anything about my weight. So I know by even thinking about saying something I’m kind of a hypocrite. I get it. But I can’t help what I find attractive. What would you do. Thanks for the help. Alicia

Well, I learned a long time ago that, for me, what’s on the outside doesn’t matter near as much as what’s on the inside. And oftentimes, the more you get to know someone, the more attractive they become to you. So my advice would be to go out with him once…see how it goes, and don’t say anything about his weight. See how you feel after that date. That’s what I think. What do you think? Let’s help Alicia out. Should she ask him to lose weight or just pass on the date altogether? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.