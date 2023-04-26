ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Mark. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I need some ammo to help me win this argument with my wife. We’ve got a ten-year-old car that we’ve been letting my daughter use until she graduated. That time has come, and she’s now off to college. Right now, people are paying way more than cars are worth to get inventory on their lots, and I want to sell that car. My wife’s insisting that we keep it, though, just in case our daughter needs it. She’s moving three states away from us and living on campus…where she doesn’t need a car. I say there’s no reason we shouldn’t get an extra $15K for ourselves by selling it, but my wife insists we need to keep it “just in case” our “little girl” needs it. To that, I suggested we sell it to her for $11K, and you’d think I’d just told my wife that she had lipstick on her teeth in front of her boss. Am I wrong here? How do I get my logic across on this? Thanks Mark

I understand both points of view on this. I think Mark’s wife isn’t ready to believe that their daughter is going out on her own. And Mark is ready to make some money off the car. I think I’m more with Mark on this, but I also think he needs to handle it delicately with his wife. What do you think? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.