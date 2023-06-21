ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lisa and it’s about picture taking at a party. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime hope you’re having a great morning. My name is Lisa and I’m emailing you because I’m having a barbeque on the 4th of July, and I want to ask my guests to not take or post any pictures on social media so those not invited don’t get mad at me. Like I said the party is going to be on the 4th and I’m going to invite around 70 people. There are around 30 other people that I couldn’t invite and feel bad about, but it just didn’t work out because of how much room I have in my yard. I just don’t want to lose friends over it you know. People see pictures on Facebook and wonder why they weren’t invited and then I get a phone call or text asking why and I never know what to say. So I don’t want anyone taking or posting pictures of the party. Can I ask people not to take their phones out at all during the barbecue? Do you think people will abide by my request or is it impossible for people to not have their phones out? Thanks. Lisa

I think these days it’s near impossible to ask people not to take out their phones. I think Lisa is going to have to figure out how she wants to deal with the fallout because inevitably someone will take a picture without even thinking about it. That’s my take anyway. I say just be honest with people. What do you think? Let’s help Lisa out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.