ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from David and it’s about going to a wedding. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a question about going to a particular kind of wedding. My wife and I have been invited to our friend’s wedding. We’re very happy for him and his bride to be. That being said, the wedding is a “dry” wedding. Both my friend and his new bride are in recovery and so are a lot of the guests who are going to the wedding. My wife and I think that means we should be able to give a less expensive gift than normal. They are clearly spending less on the wedding with no alcohol, so shouldn’t the gift be a bit less expensive too. When I told my brother that, he told me I was being cheap, but I don’t think so. Times are hard right now, and any way you can save money is a win. So what do you think? Is a less expensive gift okay to give at a dry wedding? Thanks so much ~ David

I disagree with David. When I give a gift at a wedding, for me, it has nothing to do with the food or drink being served, but more to do with how I feel about the bride and groom. So no, I wouldn’t give a less expensive gift. What about you? Let’s help David out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.