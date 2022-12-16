ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about the office refrigerator. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s my dilemma. My coworkers recently got upset with me because I cleaned out the office fridge without asking for permission. The whole kitchen smelled horrible because of stuff that was in that fridge. Plus, now everyone is taking time off for the holidays and it all would have been in there even longer, So I went in and threw everything out. Containers and all. If people don’t care enough to clean out their smelly food, I figured I would. Well, now some people are mad at me for throwing stuff out, but I don’t care. I think I did the right thing and hopefully it will teach them a lesson. What do you think? Did I do the right thing? I’m pretty sure I did. Thanks so much! ~ Adrianne

Well, I understand how Adrianne feels, but I don’t think I would have cleaned it out without asking people. I would have posted a sign giving people a couple of days to get their stuff out and let them know if they didn’t that it would be thrown away. That’s how it happens here at the office. So, what do you think? Did Adrianne do something wrong? I say yes. What about you? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.