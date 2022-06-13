ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about what’s appropriate at the beach. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime. My family is really lucky. We have a place on the shore on Cape Cod. I never take it for granted, but I do have a problem with some other people on the beach. First off, I love spending the day at the beach, but sometimes fellow beach goers really drive me crazy. The other day we were sitting pretty far away from a couple and they were playing their music so loud I could hear it clearly, despite the distance. I wanted to go up and ask them to turn it down but my teenage kids told me not to and it would just make things worse. But I’m sorry, I get wanting to listen to music at the beach, but why do they think everyone wants to hear it? What would you do in this situation? Would you say something or grin and bear it? Have you ever confronted someone on the beach? What happened? Would it be wrong for me to ask them to turn it down, or should we just deal with it? Thanks so much for using this dilemma. ~ Sophia

Hmm, I think anyone who has spent time at the beach has been in this situation. I don’t think it’s very kind or thoughtful or considerate of the other people on the beach, but I’ve never said anything and I don’t think I would I have no doubt when I was a kid, I probably played my music too loud at the beach too. So now it’s someone else’s turn. That’s my take anyway.

