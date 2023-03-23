ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Katy, and it’s about babysitting, in-laws, and kids. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I’m in the midst of an argument with my husband and my in-laws. My in-laws, the kids grandparents, agreed to watch our kids for one night so that we could have a nice evening alone. We have two kids under the age of four, so we just wanted a night of quiet, and my husband’s parents graciously agreed to watch them starting at noon, staying at our house all night, so we could go to a hotel, and then we would relieve them in the morning. It was a wonderful gesture. Until we came home and found out that they had gotten our son’s hair cut without our permission. My four year old son had beautiful long hair, down about two inches past his shoulders. He loved it, and we loved it. Well, while they were babysitting, my husband’s parents took our son and had his hair cut incredibly short. My son was upset, I’m very upset, but my husband doesn’t think it’s a big deal. I don’t think it was their place to do that, and I’m angry about it. I’m grateful they watched the kids, but I think my husband needs to set ground rules with them, but he refuses. I already told him if he doesn’t, I will. What do you think? Am I overreacting, which my husband says, or am I right? Thanks for the help Katy

I agree that the grandparents shouldn’t have gotten their son’s hair cut. That being said, I don’t think it’s worth getting that upset about. They were kind enough to watch the kids, and I think just a quick, hey please don’t do that again, instead of making it a big deal would be the way to go. What do you think? Let’s help Katy out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.