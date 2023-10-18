ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jason, and It’s about the new Taylor Swift movie. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I am a major Taylor Swift fan, which is not surprising, until you find out that I am a single 46-year-old man. I’ve just always loved her music and don’t see it being any weirder than me liking the music of any other artist. Her fans are very possessive of her and sometimes are not nice to other fans. Despite knowing this, I went to the “Era’s” movie at the theatre this weekend. I was going to take my niece, but she was sick and none of my other friends wanted to go with me, so I went alone. I knew I might get some looks, but the reaction was worse than I had expected. I actually had two women ask me where my family was. I also noticed that no one would sit near me in the theatre, and it was really packed. Was I so wrong to go to this movie by myself? Do you think I was unfairly treated? Thanks. Jason

Jamie’s Response – This is so tough. Jason can like whatever music he chooses, but it’s a tough situation when you know the theater is going to be filled with teens and young women. Jason had every right to go to the movie, but I also understand some people not understanding it. What do you think? Should Jason have gone, or should he have waited to have some friends to go with? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.