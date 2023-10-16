ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carla and it’s about a friend’s overstepping. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime, I have a social dilemma I hope you can use. I recently threw a 50th birthday party for my husband. I spent a lot of time coming up with the perfect playlist for the party, songs that meant something to my husband. Well, about 45 minutes into the party, one of his friends went to the sound system and put on a completely different playlist. I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was rude and way out of bounds. We ended up having an argument about it, but I ultimately let it drop because I didn’t want to ruin my husband’s time. Do you think I was overreacting, or do you think he was rude? I say keep your hands off my playlist. Thanks. Carla

Well, I’m with Carla in that I like the music I have on in my house to be the music I choose. That being said, I don’t think I would have made a big deal out of it. If anything, I would have just gone back and changed the music back to what was originally on. I wouldn’t get mad at a friend for this. What about you? Let’s help Carla out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.