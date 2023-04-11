ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from John and it’s about vacationing and photos. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I am constantly arguing with my family when we go on vacation and the reason is simple….Pictures. Recently we went on a beautiful vacation to St. Thomas in the Caribbean, but my wife and kids spent so much time taking pictures and selfies that I feel like they didn’t really appreciate the beautiful spot we were in. I try to explain to them that sometime it’s just better to capture the moment in your mind and not on your phone. That it’s important to just be present in the moment instead of taking a selfie. They won’t hear any of it. Instead they spend so much time taking pictures of everything from the sand to the sun to the ocean to the stores we shop in to the new shoes they bought and on and on and on. I worry they don’t appreciate the beautiful location we visited and that they really won’t have a clear memory of it other than what is on their phone. Don’t you think I’m right about this. Pictures are nice, but a few here and there, not constantly. I’m hoping you can help me convince them that I’m right about this. Thanks so much John

Well, I admit, I'm with John on this one. I like taking pictures, but I have learned that it's more important to enjoy the moment. That's my take anyway.