ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Brianne, and it’s about watching a friend’s plants. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I need help and I think this is a good dilemma. So, my friend and her family were going away for a 10-day vacation, and they asked me to water all of their plants outside in their yard. They have a beautiful yard with a lot of plants they buy every summer. I said no problem because I could use their pool if I watered the plants. Win Win. Long story short I missed a couple of days watering because I was too tired when I got home from work. A few of the plants don’t look great and I’m not sure water is going to save them. Do you think I need to replace those plants? Am I responsible to pay for them? I hope not because I don’t think they’re cheap. Help me out. Thanks. Brianne

This is kind of tough, because if Brianne did what she was supposed to do and watered the plants every day and they still died, then of course, it wouldn’t be an issue. But since she admits that she kind of fell down on the job, maybe she should offer to pay at least part of the cost of the plants. I think that’s what I would do if I were her. What do you think? Let’s help Brianne out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.