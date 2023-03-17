ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tim and it’s about holding onto stuff. Here’s his email.

Hi Jaime. I wanted to ask for your opinion on something. My wife called me a hoarder this week because I refused to throw away my old cassette tapes. Some are mixes I made myself, others are tapes of my favorite bands. It’s true, I don’t have a cassette player anymore, but, I’m trying to find one so I can listen to them again. Do you think I’m a hoarder or just sentimental? Also, my wife wants me to throw away my old high school trophies, but I don’t want to do that either. What do you think? Thanks for the help! Tim

I think Tim is a little bit of both, though I admit, even I have gotten rid of my cassette tapes. Albums, I still have, but no cassettes. And I have no idea where anything from high school is, except my diploma. So I think I’m more with Tim’s wife on this one. What about you? Let’s help Tim out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.