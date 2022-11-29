ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma is from Carla. I can relate to her. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. I have a question about decorating for Christmas. I heard you had put up your outside lights and I did the same. But I also put up some blowups on my front lawn. I have a big Santa on a motorcycle and a big snowman. But sometimes my neighbors mock me for them. Now, I know a lot of people find Christmas inflatables to be tacky. They think it gives all the decorations a “cheap” feel. I read another article about that just yesterday. And like I said, I know some of my neighbors feel that way. But I don’t think that’s true. I think people who like blowups are in touch with the childlike side. Well, at least I’m in touch with my childlike side. So how do you feel about it? Do you think Christmas inflatables add to any home’s Christmas decorations or do you think maybe it’s time to put them away and stick to just the lights? This is my dilemma. Thanks, Jaime! ~ Carla

Well, I’m with Carla. I LOVE my blowups…Olaf, Mickey, and yep, Snoopy cause you know, Snoopy! So, I don’t think they cheapen anything. I think they’re fun. What do you think? Let me know what you think on the 98.3 TRY Facebook page.