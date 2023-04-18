ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from John Paul and it’s about hand-me-downs. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma for you. My wife’s cousin has two boys that are a couple of years younger than our sons. They recently fell on some hard times so my wife decided to put together a bag of kids clothes for them. Included in the bag of shirts, pants, shorts, etc was also underwear! I thought that was absolutely disgusting. Yes, I understand that they’ve been washed and disinfected but I feel like underwear is where you should draw the line with and-me-downs. My wife says I’m overreacting and that the underwear is in good condition and the boys can use it. What do you think? Disgusting and gross, or just one more piece of clothing to help out. Thanks so much. John Paul

Well, for me personally, I would not want someone's hand-me-down underwear, nor would I give them mine. That being said, for kids however, they probably won't care, and if the cousins really need help, why not help in all ways. So I think it's okay for the kids.