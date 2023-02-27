ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Shane and it’s about his wife and being overweight. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma and I really need some advice. My wife of eleven years has been gradually gaining weight over the last year. I love her, but I’m finding her less and less attractive. I try to encourage her to exercise with me like we did in the past, but she always has something else to do. I have also cut out buying unhealthy foods, but when she shops she’ll make up for it by buying junk food and pastas. Her looks are not the only thing that attracted me to her, but I worry about where this is all headed. It’s also not healthy for her. How do I handle this? Should I approach the subject with her or will that make me cruel? Am I wrong for worrying that I might not find her attractive anymore? Hope you can help. Shane

I understand Shane worrying about his wife’s health, but our bodies change as we get older. And I don’t think anyone should be shamed by anyone else about their bodies, especially a spouse. Do you think Shane should say something to his wife? I might bring it up only to find out if something is going on and expressing my concern over health. But about the attractiveness….never. That’s my opinion anyway. What about you? Let’s help Shane out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.