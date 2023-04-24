ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is from Paul and it’s about water bottles and lying. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a problem with my 17-year-old daughter. She has gotten into an expensive habit, and I’m trying to figure out how to break it. She’s got it in her head that the only “good water” is bottled water, and that the water from our sink is inferior. For the record, we have a filtration system, and our sink water is more than fine. Anyway, she’s been pressuring us to buy cases and cases of bottled water, and then pours a couple every day into a drink container and takes it to school. I think this is a colossal waste of money and creates needless garbage waste. So, I’ve been taking her empty bottles (before she pitches them), and refilling them and putting the caps back on tightly. I’ve gotten away with it for a few weeks now, but it’s just a matter of time before she finally realizes that the seal isn’t cracking anymore when she opens the bottles. Anyway, I feel like there’s a lesson in saving money to be had here. But my wife says the bigger problem is that I’m lying to our daughter. What do you think? Am I lying? Should I just buy the water? Or should I make my water drink out of the filtered tap? Help! Thanks Paul

Well, Paul is kind of lying and I do think that he should explain to his daughter that the water out of the tap is filtered and just as good if not better than bottled. And if she wants bottled, then she’s welcome to buy it. That’s what I would do. What about you? Let’s help Paul out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.