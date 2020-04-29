Latest News

95-year-old WWII veteran celebrates birthday with a parade

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A parade was held in Rotterdam on Wednesday to celebrate a World War II veteran who was a member of the 518th Port Battalion.  

The parade was a birthday surprise for 95-year-old Fred Muscanell. Family, friends, and local first responders cruised down his street to honk their horns and handoff gifts.   

To show his gratitude, the veteran greeted everyone with a salute.  

