95-year-old WWII veteran celebrates birthday with a parade

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A parade was held in Rotterdam on Wednesday to celebrate a World War II veteran who was a member of the 518th Port Battalion.

The parade was a birthday surprise for 95-year-old Fred Muscanell. Family, friends, and local first responders cruised down his street to honk their horns and handoff gifts.

To show his gratitude, the veteran greeted everyone with a salute.

