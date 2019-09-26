92-year-old Colonie woman scammed out of $9,000

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say scammers took advantage of an elderly woman this week, swindling nearly $10,000 cash.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says someone called pretending to be her grandson. The man was crying, saying he was in jail and it would cost $9,000 to bail him out.

She says she thought she spoke with a public defender, who instructed her to take a taxi to the bank, withdraw cash, enclose it in an envelope, and wait for a courier to come pick it up.

She says the scammers kept her on the phone as long as possible, and instructed her not to tell anyone else. She followed their directions, and gave them the cash.

Police say they captured the man who came to the Towers of Colonie to pick up the money on surveillance camera. Investigators are urging anyone in a similar situation to slow down, ask the person calling a lot of questions, and double check with others before doling out money.