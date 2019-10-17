90-day extension granted in MyPayrollHR case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The CEO of the local payroll company that abruptly shut down last month over alleged fraud activity is being given more time to decide whether to fight his charges.

Michael Mann has been cooperating with the investigation into the sudden closure of MyPayrollHR.

He’s accused of committing bank fraud over the course of 10 years in a process known as “kiting.” That’s where someone writes checks back and forth between two or more accounts.

The assistant directory attorney and Mann’s attorney have agreed to give each side an additional 90 days before Mann has to enter a plea.