$9.5M renovation project underway at SPAC

Local

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced construction is underway on a $9.5 million renovation project at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

As part of the project, SPAC will undergo a complete replacement of concessions and restroom facilities.

The new concessions will replace the tent structures.

The governor’s office says in the center of the main plaza there will be a new open-air covered pavilion.

The main concession building will include a second-story year-round space. The second building will have added restrooms and concessions.

Other infrastructure improvements will be made to support the new buildings and open space.

The project is supported by $8 million in private funding from Live Nation and Saratoga Performing Arts Center. New York State is providing up to $1.5 million in grants from Empire State Development and State Parks, awarded through the governor’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play