9/11 remembrance events throughout the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been 18 years since the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pa. on September 11, 2001. Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies nationwide.
A crowd of victims’ relatives are expected at Ground Zero. President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the third attack site where a hijacked flight went down in a field in Pennsylvania.
Below are remembrance events in the Capital Region:
Saratoga Springs
8:30 a.m.
High Rock Park
The City of Saratoga Springs invites the community to a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at High Rock Park. The ceremony will be hosted by Mayor Meg Kelly and will be held at the Tempered by Memory sculpture.
Wilton
11:45 a.m.
Ballard Road Conference Center
Staff will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 11:45 a.m.
Troy
10 a.m. to noon
Maureen Stapleton Theatre, Siek Campus Center
Hudson Valley Community College
9/11 Memorial and Reflection
A video documentary commemorating the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be shown.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Siek Campus Center
A banner will be available for those who wish to express their thoughts.
Noon
Peace Pole, located in front of the Siek Campus Center
Moment of silence to honor and pay tribute to victims
East Durham
4 p.m.
The East Durham 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Glenville
5 p.m
The Waters Edge Lighthouse Restaurant
9/11 Tribute Ceremony
Halfmoon
6 p.m.
Abele Memorial Park
9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony
Schenectady
6:30 p.m.
Bridge Christian Church
Annual 9/11 Solemn Tribute Service