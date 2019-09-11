9/11 remembrance events throughout the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been 18 years since the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York City, Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pa. on September 11, 2001. Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies nationwide.

A crowd of victims’ relatives are expected at Ground Zero. President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the third attack site where a hijacked flight went down in a field in Pennsylvania.

Below are remembrance events in the Capital Region:

Saratoga Springs

8:30 a.m.

High Rock Park



The City of Saratoga Springs invites the community to a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at High Rock Park. The ceremony will be hosted by Mayor Meg Kelly and will be held at the Tempered by Memory sculpture.

Wilton

11:45 a.m.

Ballard Road Conference Center



Staff will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 11:45 a.m.

Troy

10 a.m. to noon

Maureen Stapleton Theatre, Siek Campus Center

Hudson Valley Community College



9/11 Memorial and Reflection

A video documentary commemorating the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be shown.



11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Siek Campus Center

A banner will be available for those who wish to express their thoughts.



Noon

Peace Pole, located in front of the Siek Campus Center

Moment of silence to honor and pay tribute to victims

East Durham

4 p.m.

The East Durham 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Glenville

5 p.m

The Waters Edge Lighthouse Restaurant

9/11 Tribute Ceremony

Halfmoon

6 p.m.

Abele Memorial Park

9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony

Schenectady

6:30 p.m.

Bridge Christian Church

Annual 9/11 Solemn Tribute Service