$8M sports complex proposed for Town of Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NBA player and local graduate Kevin Huerter is among supporters of a planned $8 million sports complex in Halfmoon.

The nearly 73,000 sq. ft. facility would be built south of the intersection of Route 146 and Werner Road. The entire lot is currently vacant.

The proposal includes six basketball courts, a training room, locker rooms, a snack bar, daycare facility, and several small exercise studios.

Huerter tweeted out his support of the project earlier in the week. He said the area needs the complex.

In his second season as a pro, Huerter averages 12 points, four rebounds, and 3.5 assists for the Atlanta Hawks.

LATEST STORIES: