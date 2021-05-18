80-year-old man with dementia reported missing from Waterford

Michael Cassella, 80, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 on Lawrence Street in the town of Waterford. He has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Waterford Police Department is looking for an 80-year-old man reported missing from the town of Waterford.

Michael Cassella was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday on Lawrence Street. He has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Cassella is described as a white male, around 5’7″, and 170 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a light colored long sleeve shirt, dark shoes and a hat.

He is on foot and believed to be in the local area.

Anyone with information should contact Waterford police at (518) 237-3341.