BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local 8-year-old is pouring lemonade to combat childhood cancer.

Brendan Mulvaney wanted to raise money after hearing about Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a charity which raises money for kids battling cancer.

Mulvaney also spent time in the hospital as a young child and says he hates seeing kids have to spend all day in bed without anything to do.

The Mulvaney’s home is situated right next to the Saratoga County Fairgrounds, so there is a lot of foot traffic this week.