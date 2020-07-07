8 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Rensselaer County nursing home

CASTLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eight new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Rensselaer County on Tuesday, and all eight came from a Castleton nursing home.

Seven residents and an employee at Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing tested positive for COVID-19. A second employee, who lives in Albany County, also tested positive for the virus.

The nursing home conducted testing of its 71 residents on Monday, and informed the county of the positive results on Tuesday. Testing is continuing, including the testing of staff.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 625. Following cases cleared for recovery, there are now 33 active cases in the county.

There are currently three residents in the hospital with none in ICU. There are now 214 residents in monitored quarantine.

Thirty-one residents have died from COVID-19 with the most recent death announced this past Sunday.

The county also announced seven new cases cleared for recovery. To date, there have been 561 cases cleared.

