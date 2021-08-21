8/21/2021: Warm & muggy, with impacts from Henri on the way…

It won’t be the most comfortable day, with warm temps and high humidity Even so, it’s probably the better of the two weekend days weather-wise, as the impacts of Tropical Storm Henri will be felt across the News10 area later on Sunday.

Expect highs in the low 80’s today, with partly sunny skies. An upper level disturbance in the area will keep us unsettled, with an outside chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder later on.

Henri is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane later today as it zooms up the East Coast. Blocking high pressure will keep it from turning out to sea. The upper level disturbance will try to pull it further west. The net result will be a gradual left curve in the track of the storm.

That would suggest a landfall on Long Island around midday Sunday. If Henri retains enough strength as it crosses Long Island Sound and enters Connecticut, it would be the first hurricane to make landfall in New England since Bob in 1991.

After landfall, the storm will travel northward towards the Capital District or Western New England. Bands of heavy rain will work their way into the News10 viewing area by the late afternoon or early evening.

Winds won’t be quite as strong as along the coast. Some in the Berkshires and Taconics could experience tropical storm force winds, but gusts in Albany and surrounding towns will likely peak around 30 miles per hour.

Once it gets to our area, Henri is expected to slow way down. That means, while we miss out on the worst of the wind, we will likely see among the highest rain totals. A Flood Watch goes into effect for the Capital District, Catskills, Mid Hudson, and Berkshires tonight. A widespread 2-5″ of rain is expected through Monday, with higher totals in isolated locations.

This may cause flooding in urbanized and low lying areas. In addition, heavy rain falling in a short period of time will likely lead to quick rises on area rivers and streams. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Henri finally departs our area late Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and quite warm, though humidity will be manageable. Daily shower and storm chances return on Thursday and Friday.