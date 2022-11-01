The Washington Park Conservancy and the City of Albany are hosting the seventh annual Albany Lantern Parade.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday afternoon, the Washington Park Conservancy and the City of Albany are hosting the seventh annual Albany Lantern Parade. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Washington Park at the Lake House.

The walk will begin at sundown and participants will be accompanied by the Albany High School Marching Band and Jazz Ensemble. For those who still need to make a lantern, the Albany Public Library is offering free kits to make lanterns at home out of recycled materials. All lanterns will be hand-held and battery-operated tealight candles will be available for use.

“We’re walking with lanterns to share some light as the days become shorter,” said Sarah Read, the event’s organizer. “It’s beautiful to see this become a tradition, something people look forward to attending.”

The event is free to the public and all are welcome. For more information, click here.