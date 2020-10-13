73rd annual Troy Turkey Trot going virtual

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 73rd annual Troy Turkey Trot, one of the largest in the country, is going virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Race organizers said the Troy Turkey Trot app will allow runners to race together in real-time no matter where they’re running.

Registration opened up on Tuesday and closes Saturday, Nov. 28. Multiple registration price points are available. Visit TroyTurkeyTrot.com to learn more and register.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES