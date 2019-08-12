78-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in Bethlehem crash

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 78-year-old motorcyclist from Pittsfield, Mass was seriously injured in crash involving two cars on State Route 32 Saturday in Bethlehem, police say.

According to police, 78-year-old Robert Bruno was traveling northbound on Route 32 when he lost control of his motorcycle while approaching a stopped car attempting to make a turn onto Meads Lane.

Bruno fell from his motorcycle and into the road, receiving serious head and internal injuries.

A third car swerved off the road into an embankment to avoid Bruno lying in the road. The driver of that car was not injured, nor was the driver of the first car.

Bruno was taken to Albany Medical Center where he remains in serious condition.

No charges have been filed in the crash. Bethlehem police are requesting anyone who may have witnessed the crash to get in touch with police at 518-439-9973.