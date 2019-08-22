7-year-old boy dies in Columbia County car crash

COPAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a crash in Columbia County that took the life of a 7-year-old child.

Troopers said the crash took place just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday along County Route 7A near Twin Bridges Road in the Town of Copake.

According to police, the driver, 28-year-old Christina Gubler, of Craryville, lost control in the wet conditions, swerved into oncoming traffic, and collided with another car. Gubler and the two passengers in that car were taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

Gubler’s passenger, 7-year-old Caleb Dier, of Craryville, was rushed to Columbia Memorial Hospital where he died.